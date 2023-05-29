Neymar in hot water! PSG left fuming by Brazilian's decision to miss title celebrations to attend Monaco Grand Prix

Paris Saint-Germain have been left disappointed by Neymar's decision to miss their Ligue 1 title celebrations to attend the Monaco Grand Prix.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian elected not to travel to Strasbourg, where a solitary Lionel Messi goal secured a 1-1 draw for the Parisians and confirmed their second successive Ligue 1 title. Neymar instead attended the showcase Formula 1 event in Monaco, and was pictured alongside Hollywood superstars Tom Holland, Orlando Bloom and Michael Douglas.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, despite Christophe Galtier telling reporters that the forward's absence was due to mobility issues, French outlet L'Equipe have revealed that the decision has not gone down well with the club. Neymar's absence has reportedly been seen as an act of "provocation" among the PSG hierarchy, as the Brazilian's exit this summer appears increasingly likely.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Neymar has come in for staunch criticism this campaign, with more vocal supporters going as far as to verbally abuse the player outside his own home. This has led to increasing reports of a potential move away from the club, most prominently to the Premier League. Chelsea, Newcastle and Manchester United have all been mooted as possible destinations, while City boss Pep Guardiola has reportedly already been in contact with the Brazilian.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? The 31-year-old forward wasn't the only high-profile PSG player to miss out on their Ligue 1 triumph this weekend, after Lionel Messi attended a Coldplay concert in Barcelona just a day after starring in Saturday's 1-1 draw. Both players' futures in the French capital look uncertain, as they promise to be two transfer sagas that could dominate this summer's window.