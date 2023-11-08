Neymar's girlfriend Bruna Biancardi speaks out after armed robbery at family home

Bruna Biancardi, the girlfriend of Brazil and Al-Hilal forward Neymar, has released a statement after her parents were robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old social media influencer was not present when three armed thieves entered her parents' home in Cotia, Sao Paulo.

It was revealed on Tuesday that the assailants were granted access through one member being a resident in the same condominium. They reportedly tied up Biancardi's parents, though did not hurt them, and fled the scene with several luxury items.

In a statement posted on her Instagram story, Biancardi wrote: "Thanks for all the messages of affection. I can inform you that there is no 'millionaire agreement', and I will clarify some points about what happened yesterday, thus voiding the spread of false information.

IG: brunabiancardi

"The case is already in the hands of the competent authorities and justice will be done. To date, the delegate responsible for the investigation has found that 'what was presented to me, I am convinced that it was a theft of the residence! Boosted by the robbers' success in finding the valuables.'"

Initial reports suggested that the robbery was an attempt to kidnap Biancardi's and Neymar's newborn daughter. This would go against the statements written on the model's Instagram story.

CCTV footage revealed three members arriving by car, as Brazil's Municipal Civil Guard (GCM) confirmed on Tuesday that one suspect - the one responsible for granting them access to the condominium - had been detained.

"It is not an easy situation for anyone," Biancardi's message continued, "especially for a family that never intended to have their lives exposed in this way. Finally, we ask for respect and discretion during this very delicate time."

Neymar, who was also absent when the robbery took place, has released no such statement of his own.