Neymar does a Ronaldo! Fuming PSG star leaves stadium early after red card against Strasbourg

Reports state that Neymar left the Parc des Princes early after being given a red card as Paris Saint-Germain left it late to beat Strasbourg.

Neymar sent off after an hour

Two yellow cards in as many minutes

Left early as PSG clinch win

WHAT HAPPENED? It wasn't quite the return to action Neymar would've hoped for as he received his marching orders after picking up a second yellow card with PSG drawing 1-1 at home to Strasbourg in Ligue 1. The Brazilian star is still recovering from the heartbreak of his country's premature World Cup exit, and did not take kindly to being sent off, with L'Equipe and Canal+ reporting that he left the stadium early after being dismissed.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar's World Cup campaign came to a sudden halt when the Selecao were dumped out of Qatar 2022 on penalties at the hands of Croatia, who forced the quarter-final tie to a shootout in the dying embers of extra time, cancelling out the PSG forward's goal that initially looked to be the winner. He endured a frustrating return to action in France, being kicked around the field as usual as Strasbourg defenders struggled to cope with his dribbling skills, but almost costing his team victory as a result of losing his temper.

AND WHAT'S MORE: PSG battled back to win 2-1 at the death thanks to Kylian Mbappe, but Neymar's early exit before full-time was reminiscent of Cristiano Ronaldo's two walkouts at Manchester United this season, before the Portuguese left the club via mutual termination.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? There has been no word on appeal as yet, but it is unlikely the club will attempt to have his red card turned over. Neymar will miss Les Parisiens' first fixtures of 2023 as a result.