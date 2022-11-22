'You are f*cking great, bro!' - Neymar told he 'deserves' to bring World Cup home for Brazil as Romario calls out 'bullsh*t' criticism

Neymar has been told by Brazil legend Romario that he is “f*cking great” and deserves to be the man that delivers a sixth World Cup for the Selecao.

PSG superstar is a talisman for his country

Is used to working under pressure

Has full support of a champion from 1994

WHAT HAPPENED? The Paris Saint-Germain superstar is preparing to open another shot at global glory in Qatar, with the expectations of a nation once again being lumped onto his shoulders. The 30-year-old forward has grown accustomed to managing such pressure and Romario, who conquered the world in 1994, believes the time has come for a modern-day great to cement his legacy and silence any critics.

WHAT THEY SAID: Romario has told The Players’ Tribune: “Neymar, The moment is coming, you know? The one that separates the boys from the men. And I know that, by now, you have probably heard a lot of bullsh*t, a lot of criticism, and a lot of p*ssing and moaning from people whose jobs are to give their opinion on someone else’s lives and careers. So, the first thing I want to tell you is: I don’t intend to be a smart-ass and set the rules about what you should or shouldn’t do. I, Romario, know perfectly well how you’re feeling. Oh, sure, now everyone loves to say that Shorty is like this, that he was like that, or that I’m the guy. The comparisons, the belittling, and the empty criticism can all hurt a player as enlightened as you. But you have the joy of those who play with pleasure. And the main thing is that you bring people joy when you play. You are f*cking great, bro! When I think about it, I remember that you will be on the pitch, and my heart is at peace. Because I know you represent the spirit and the football that all of us Brazilians like to see. That you will beat your chest and ask for the ball when the team needs it most. That no one more than you deserves to bring this sixth World Cup home.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar has suggested that the 2022 World Cup will be his last, with the demands of 121 caps beginning to take its toll, and his intention is to sign off in style during a historic event in the Middle East.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? Brazil will open their bid for more major honours when facing Serbia on Thursday, before going on tackle Switzerland and Cameroon in their other Group G fixtures.