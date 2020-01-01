‘Neymar isn’t one of the best 30 players in Europe’ – Barcelona presidential hopeful won’t re-sign PSG forward

Toni Freixa is among those looking to take control at Camp Nou and has made it clear that he will not be making any move for the Brazilian superstar

Toni Freixa will not be looking to take Neymar back to if he emerges successful in presidential elections at Camp Nou, with the forward told he is “not even among the 30 best players in Europe right now”.

The international on the books at Parc des Princes considered by many to be one of the finest players on the planet.

Freixa, though, is clearly not a fan and has been quick to state that he will not be wasting any time pursuing a deal that ousted Blaugrana supremo Josep Maria Bartomeu was so keen to pull off.

He has told Cadena SER: “Neymar, because of his performance, is not even among the 30 best players in Europe right now. If I were president, I would not sign him.”

Freixa was eager to point out to those in Catalunya that their club is bigger than any one player: “The most important thing about Barcelona is Barcelona itself. We do not depend on anyone.”

Neymar clearly plays no part in the future thinking of one man hoping to take control of the boardroom at Camp Nou, with speculation regarding a return to Barcelona starting to wind down.

A retracing of steps to for the Brazil international has been mooted ever since a record-breaking €222 million (£200m/$262m) transfer to PSG was completed in the summer of 2017.

Neymar, who has also sparked talk of interest from Real Madrid, was said to be keen on making a move away from at one stage. He is, however, now into a fourth season at Parc des Princes and has delivered 73 goals in 93 appearances.

With exit rumours starting to fade, and PSG reluctant to part with any of their most prized assets, it has been reported that Neymar could commit to a new contract that takes him beyond the end of his current deal in 2022.

PSG sporting director Leonardo has confirmed the club have started negotiations to extend the contracts of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

He told the club website: “Remember that PSG suffered financial losses this year, we’re in a complicated moment and it’s not easy, but we’re talking directly with Mbappe and Neymar. There is a question of timing. The idea of an extension exists. We have arrived at the moment when we must have clearer situations.”