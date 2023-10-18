Neymar's worst fears confirmed: Al-Hilal reveal Brazil star suffered ACL injury on international duty

Neymar ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament while on international duty with Brazil, Al-Hilal have confirmed.

Neymar's ACL injury confirmed

Was stretchered off against Uruguay

Has played only five matches for Al-Hilal

WHAT HAPPENED? The forward suffered the horrific injury during the Selecao's 2-0 defeat to Uruguay on Tuesday evening. He was stretchered off in first-half stoppage time and was pictured in a leg brace after the game.

Now, club side Al-Hilal have confirmed the player's worst fears. "The medical tests Neymar underwent, confirmed the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus tear injury in his knee, he will be going through surgery and then a treatment program that will be determined later. Return Stronger," the club wrote on social media.

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The ACL injury news comes as a huge blow for both the player and his club. The Brazilian was the most expensive arrival in the Saudi Pro League during the summer. The 31-year-old took some time to make his debut for Al-Hilal as he was still recovering from a knock that he picked up last season.

He finally played his maiden game last month and scored his first-ever goal for Al-Hilal in the AFC Champions League earlier this month in FC Nassaji. He has appeared in five matches including three in the Pro League thus far and scored just once.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

WHAT NEXT? There is a strong possibility that the former Barcelona star could miss the remainder of the season. He may also be absent for the Copa America this summer.