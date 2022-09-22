The next Pulisic or Reyna? Borussia Dortmund sign 14-year-old Mize to continue USMNT pipeline

Borussia Dortmund are hoping they've landed the next Christian Pulisic or Gio Reyna by signing another American prospect to their academy.

Joins from NY Red Bulls' academy

Several Euro clubs reportedly had interest

Pulisic, Reyna came out of BVB youth system

WHAT HAPPENED? Borussia Dortmund may have the next big American prospect on their hands, as GOAL understands they've signed highly touted Jack Mize to their academy.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 14-year-old reportedly had generated interest from several European clubs, but Dortmund won out on his signature. BVB have a strong track record in developing youth - particularly Americans, after previous success with Christian Pulisic, now with Chelsea, and current first-teamer Gio Reyna.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Dortmund currently have two additional players with American ties in their youth system: Tyler Meiser (15) a dual Germany/USA citizen, and Cole Campbell (16), a dual Iceland/USA citizen.

THE VERDICT: While it's too early to tell just how far Mize can take his career or whether he's capable of replicating the success of Pulisic or Reyna, he does have a two-year jump start on his high-profile predecessors who both joined Dortmund at 16 years of age.

WHAT NEXT FOR MIZE? The 14-year-old is getting his footing with one of Europe's top academies, with the hopes of rising up the club's ranks.