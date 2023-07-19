Newcastle win the race! Magpies strike £38m deal for Leicester's Harvey Barnes as West Ham lose out

Newcastle have seen off competition from West Ham to agree a deal to sign Leicester attacker Harvey Barnes.

Newcastle to sign Barnes for £38m

Personal terms yet to be agreed

Top scorer for Leicester last season

WHAT HAPPENED? As reported by The Athletic, Newcastle are on the verge of signing Barnes from the recently-relegated Foxes for £38 million ($49m), with Eddie Howe's beating the Hammers to the winger's signature.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Personal terms are not expected to be an issue, meaning Barnes will soon become Newcastle's third signing of the summer following the arrivals of Sandro Tonali and Yankuba Minteh.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Newcastle have been working on a deal for Barnes since the start of the summer transfer window. The 25-year-old was Leicester's top scorer last season with 13 goals in 34 Premier League appearances.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARNES?: Barnes was always likely to be one of the big names departing Leicester this summer as the club looked to reduce its wage bill following relegation to the Championship. On Wednesday Newcastle flew out to the USA for their pre-season tour, but Barnes could join them at some stage.