Newcastle confident of landing £50m Everton winger Gordon as Tottenham hijack Blues' Danjuma move

Newcastle are hoping to sign Anthony Gordon from Everton before the transfer window closes, GOAL can confirm.

Magpies looking to beat Chelsea and Tottenham

Gordon missed training on Tuesday

Everton beaten to Danjuma signing by Spurs

WHAT HAPPENED? The Magpies believe they are in pole position to land the England Under-21 international, who has also been tracked by both Chelsea and Tottenham this season. Gordon is understood to be keen on a move to St James' Park, and missed training on Tuesday amid growing speculation, though Everton sources insist that his absence was pre-arranged, and that their valuation of more than £50m ($62m) must be met if the home-grown wideman is to leave.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Blues are currently in the midst of a crisis, with manager Frank Lampard sacked on Monday after the club fell to 19th in the Premier League table. Potential replacements such as Marcelo Bielsa and Wayne Rooney have serious reservations about taking over at Goodison Park, with reports on Tuesday suggesting that West Brom boss Carlos Corberan has emerged as a target.

AND WHAT'S MORE: There was a further blow for the Toffees with the news that Spurs have hijacked their move for Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma. The Dutch international had been expected to move to Merseyside on loan until the end of the season, and even completed a medical with Everton over the weekend, but he has had second thoughts over joining the club in the middle of a relegation battle, and is now set to bolster Antonio Conte's squad as they chase Champions League qualification.

WHAT NEXT FOR GORDON, EVERTON AND NEWCASTLE? Newcastle hope to complete the deal for Gordon before the transfer window closes on January 31. They don't have a Premier League game until February 4, when they entertain West Ham, while Everton face league leaders Arsenal that same day.