Newcastle complete Fraser signing

The Scotland winger left Bournemouth at the end of last season when his contract expired and sealed a return to the Premier League

Newcastle have completed the signing of Ryan Fraser on a free transfer.

The international left Bournemouth at the end of last season after his contract expired and has signed a five-year deal with Steve Bruce's side.

The 26-year-old is the second ex-Bournemouth player to join the Magpies on Monday, following Callum Wilson's £20 million ($26m) transfer.

Ex- winger Fraser spent seven years with the Cherries, having joined in 2013 when they were in League One.

He made 208 appearances for the club as they ascended to the Championship and then the Premier League, where they spent four years before their relegation last term.

The winger says the decision to return to the English top-flight with the St James' Park outfit was a "no-brainer" after penning a long-term contract.

"I'm absolutely buzzing for it - I came down to see the place the other day and it was all just good things; the manager, the place, the fans, the messages I've been getting," Fraser told Newcastle's website.

"It was just a no-brainer, really, to play in such a big stadium with such passionate fans, and being back up in the north again is big as well.

"So I'm really looking forward to it and I just cant wait to show everyone what I can do, help the team and help us get back to where we belong."

Meanwhile, Newcastle manager Bruce is excited to see Fraser in action for his side next season.

"I'm delighted to bring Ryan to . We have held off big competition to get his signature and that says a lot about what this club has to offer," Bruce said.

"His ability and his contributions on the pitch speak for themselves and I'm looking forward to seeing him getting to work in a Newcastle shirt.

"He has wonderful chemistry on the pitch with Callum Wilson, which excites me, and I hope it excites our supporters ahead of the new season."

Newcastle, who finished 13th in the Premier Leaue in 2019-20, will start the new campaign with a home match against West Ham on September 12 and host the following week.