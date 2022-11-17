Fantasy brought to life! $780 million New York soccer stadium deal another gem for MLS
- Will seat 25,000 fans
- Near Mets' MLB stadium
- Could open in 2027
WHAT HAPPENED? MLS and the United States men's and women's national teams will have another state-of-the-art, soccer-specific stadium built, with NYCFC announcing an ambitious, privately-funded stadium project this week. NYCFC has competed on the grounds of other professional sports teams as it tried to strike a stadium deal.
WHAT THEY SAID: “It’s pretty much of a fantasy,” NYCFC vice chairman Marty Edelman told The New York Times. “We’ve been an itinerant tenant in a number of different spaces. I think our fans need a different GPS every week to figure out where they go to watch us play.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten new MLS stadiums have opened since 2017 as the league modernizes its facilities during a period of growth. NYCFC's venue will be expected to be one of the nicest soccer-specific stadiums in the nation when it opens.
Welcome Home. #ForTheCity pic.twitter.com/FLuYXXSPuR— New York City Football Club (@NYCFC) November 16, 2022
WHAT NEXT FOR NYCFC? While the new venue is built, NYCFC will continue playing home matches primarily at Yankee Stadium.
