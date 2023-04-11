New York Red Bulls' Dante Vanzeir apologises for making racist remark in San Jose Earthquakes fixture

New York Red Bulls forward Dante Vanzeir has apologised for using a racist remark in the club's MLS fixture against the San Jose Earthquakes.

The New York Red Bulls released a statement addressing the incident after the MLS clash was paused after 54 minutes, with San Jose Earthquakes striker Jeremy Ebobisse alleging that a "racist remark" was directed at him after the game.

Vanzeir has since issued an apology for the incident, saying via the New York Red Bulls' official website: "I want to sincerely apologize to the players of the Earthquakes.

"I will do everything I can to be part of the change that needs to happen in this sport and our world. I also want to apologize to my teammates, coaches, the organization and our fans. I made a mistake and will take all the necessary steps to grow.

"I accept full responsibility for my actions. While I did not intend to cause any harm or offense with my language, I know that I did and for that I am deeply sorry. I will agree to any suspension, fine and counseling that is handed down by Major League Soccer and the club.

"I will use this opportunity to better myself, reflect and dedicate my time and efforts to work with organizations that tackle racial injustice."

In a statement of their own, the New York Red Bulls wrote: "The New York Red Bulls wholeheartedly apologize for the unacceptable events that transpired on Saturday night during the match with the San Jose Earthquakes.

"The words and inaction was inexcusable, and we believe there is never a place for it."

Despite the game being paused for 20 minutes after the incident, the match was not abandoned and Vanzeir played on. The Belgian was eventually substituted before the contest finished in a 1-1 draw, but manager Gerhard Struber has expressed regret over not bringing him off sooner.

"During our match on Saturday, I made a decision that I thought was best given the information I had at that moment," he said.

"While there was a lot of uncertainty at the time, with the information that I now know, the right decision would have been to immediately remove Dante Vanzeir from the game."

MLS continue to investigate the incident.