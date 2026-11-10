'I need to keep Neymar happy' - New Santos CEO Neymar Sr outlines plan to extend superstar son's contract for 2027 season

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Newly appointed Santos chief executive Neymar Sr has indicated that his superstar son is set to remain with the Brazilian club for the 2027 campaign. With the 34-year-old forward's current deal expiring in December, the board intends to move proactively to secure his services beyond the end of this year.

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Executive father targets swift renewal

Neymar Sr believes the hierarchy can act early to tie down his son after appearing in a social media video alongside club president Marcelo Teixeira, who is seeking re-election. The newly installed chief executive revealed he is already part of the inner circle driving recruitment, having helped sign Arthur Melo and Philippe Coutinho. Keeping the playmaker content remains his top priority before his deal expires next month.

Recruitment influence shapes squad building

Despite missing several matches this term through injuries, workload management, artificial turf precautions and suspensions, the attacker has registered eight goals and three assists across 15 league outings.

Speaking in the social media clip alongside Teixeira, Neymar Sr explained how his role focuses on convincing the forward to reject outside offers: "I've been working alongside him [Marcelo Teixeira] for a long time, ever since he brought me here. We know that in every transfer window, offers come in for him to leave. Yet Neymar always chooses to stay at Santos. What I'm anticipating is that, first and foremost, I need to keep Neymar happy. Do you understand?"

Highlighting how squad improvements have boosted optimism, he added: "And if he's happy here, I can keep him here. So, look, down this final stretch, the work we've done to structure the squad and open up positive possibilities has given us the license to dream."

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Financial stability remains crucial hurdle

Beyond retaining their talisman, the Peixe board want to keep head coach Cuca's squad together for 2027 despite financial challenges that require them to prove they can reliably meet payroll obligations.

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Outlining the need for stability and strong results to attract sponsors, Neymar Sr concluded: "What Santos fan right now doesn't dream of keeping this squad intact? But we have to deliver that stability to these players. And we also have to demand results, because we need to plan ahead and make the right moves so that next year works out in the best possible way. Because if we plan properly for next year, we'll bring in sponsors, generate visibility, and unlock commercial revenues that Santos would naturally command."

Continental qualification drives final push

Copa Libertadores qualification would yield vital prize money, with ninth-placed Santos sitting on 47 points from 34 games - six behind Bahia - with four rounds left. Although ESPN Brasil detailed how extra continental berths could open up, Cuca's side must win at Coritiba after the international break on November 18. They then host Gremio five days later before visiting Vitoria.