Neuer: I'll retire when I'm no longer needed

The 33-year-old says he is still ambitious and hungry to win as he intends on continuing his career for a few more years

Manuel Neuer says he will retire from football when he feels he is no longer needed by and .

The 33-year-old has struggled with injuries and faced long spells on the sidelines in recent years, but he remains the first choice goalkeeper for club and country and captains both sides.

Neuer, who has 89 Germany caps and has made over 340 appearances for Bayern since joining in 2011, says he is still enjoying playing for the Bavarian side and his national team, insisting he still has an important part to play.

However, the former star knows what it will take for him to call time on his career, telling Welt am Sonntag: "When you are no longer needed and you feel it, it is difficult to get up and motivate each day.

"When your experience is needed and your players need you, that drives you on.

"I have the feeling that I am very much needed here in the national team and that everyone is happy that I'm here. It's clear that I have to show it in my performance.

He added: "[My longevity] is a result of my love for this sport. It excites me a lot when I'm on the pitch training or playing. It's a great fulfilment for me. I'm 33 years old bu when I'm on the pitch I always feel that I can improve on my goalkeeping.

"I'm still as annoyed with things that don't work out as they did nine or 10 years ago and I'm still happy about things that work out.

"These are signs that mean something to me. Namely, how ambitious I am still. [I want to] play as long as my body can do it, I'm having fun and I'm needed."

Neuer, who will be 35 years old when his current contract with Bayern comes to an end, has noticed his body is changing with age, but he has adapted his training style to help stay on top of his game.

"At a young age you don't have to do so much to keep fit," he added. "It's changing. I've already noticed that, so I pay close attention to what I do and how I approach things."