WATCH: He's done it before! Netherlands striker Weghorst scored identical free-kick routine to World Cup equaliser for Wolfsburg in 2020

- Koopmeiners pulled it short to Weghorst who finished
- Big striker scored similar strike for Wolfsburg in 2020
- Celebrated both in equal measure
WHAT HAPPENED? Weghorst wheeled away in celebration after sending the Netherlands' quarter-final tie against Argentina to extra-time following an innovative free-kick taken by substitute Teun Koopmeiners. It was a similar scenario for him as the striker scored an almost identical goal for Wolfsburg in their 2-1 win over Arminia Bielefeld in 2020.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: With everyone's eyes on the goal, Koopmeiner's free-kick caught everyone, including the Argentine defence off-guard in pulling it short to Weghorst. It was his second strike of the night after getting his side back into things with a well-placed header earlier on.
WHAT NEXT FOR WEGHORST? His services may well be required once again as the quarter-final tie goes all the way to penalties. The winner of the game will go onto face Croatia in the semi-final of the World Cup.