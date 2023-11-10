WATCH: The drip is real! NBA star Trae Young shows up to his Atlanta Hawks game in a Santiago Gimenez Mexico kit

NBA superstar Trae Young was spotted repping the Mexico international's kit pregame Thursday evening.

NBA's Trae Young reps Mexico Gimenez kit

Atlanta Hawks X account posts clip

Point-Guard decked out in jewelry

WHAT HAPPENED? The Atlanta Hawks Point-Guard strolled up to his game against the Orlando Magic wearing a Santiago Gimenez Mexico home kit, jeans, sunglasses and jewelry around his neck.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Young's appearance Tuesday night continues the trend of current and former NBA stars finding integrating soccer into their life, whether it's fashion, business or fandom.

Just last week, former San Antonio Spurs superstar Tony Parker was linked with a move to join the board of Ligue 1 side Lyon after speaking with striker Alexandre Lacazette among other players.

WHAT NEXT FOR GIMENEZ? The Mexico international, who crafts his trade in the Netherlands with 2022/23 Eredivisie Champions Feyenoord, clash against AZ Alkmaar on Sunday before he links up with his national team for the November break next week.