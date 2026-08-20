How to get NBA Global Games 2026 tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

The NBA is once again taking the world's best basketball beyond North America ahead of the 2026-27 season, with preseason and regular season fixtures confirmed in Canada, China, Mexico, France and England. The action kicks off on October 3 in Quebec City, the league's first-ever game in the province outside Montreal, before moving to Vancouver and Macao, then on to Mexico City in November and a marquee double-header in Paris and Manchester in January 2027.

GOAL has everything you need to know about getting to these games in person, including the full schedule, where tickets are being sold, the price range so far, and how to find the cheapest way in. Below, you will find every confirmed NBA Global Games fixture for 2026, along with presale and general sale details, so you can lock in tickets before the best seats go.

When are the NBA Global Games 2026?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Sat, Oct 3 (time TBC) Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat Videotron Centre, Quebec City Tickets Fri, Oct 9 (time TBC) Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets The Venetian Arena, Macao Tickets Sat, Oct 10 (time TBC) Toronto Raptors vs LA Clippers Rogers Arena, Vancouver Tickets Sun, Oct 11 (time TBC) Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets The Venetian Arena, Macao Tickets Sat, Nov 7, approx 4pm local time Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers Arena CDMX, Mexico City Tickets Thu, Jan 14 2027, 6pm local time San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans Accor Arena, Paris Tickets Sun, Jan 17 2027 (time TBC) San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans Co-op Live, Manchester Tickets

Where to buy NBA Global Games 2026 tickets?

The quickest and most reliable way to get hold of NBA Global Games tickets is through StubHub, as it provides:

Full coverage: tickets are listed for every fixture above, from the Canada and China preseason games through to the Mexico City, Paris and Manchester dates.

tickets are listed for every fixture above, from the Canada and China preseason games through to the Mexico City, Paris and Manchester dates. A safety net once official allocations disappear: the Mexico City clash between the Nuggets and Pacers has already sold out of single-game tickets through official channels, and the Canada Games in Quebec City and Vancouver only opened to the public on August 20, so demand is expected to be high in the days that follow. StubHub draws listings from fans and brokers reselling tickets they can no longer use, giving a wider choice of seats than a single official box office can offer.

How much are NBA Global Games 2026 tickets?

Prices for this year's Global Games are still settling as each fixture goes on sale, but recent history gives a useful guide to what fans can expect:

Typical range: last year's equivalent preseason and exhibition games overseas ranged from as little as 60 dollars for upper-level seats at some venues up to several thousand dollars for courtside and premium sections.

last year's equivalent preseason and exhibition games overseas ranged from as little as 60 dollars for upper-level seats at some venues up to several thousand dollars for courtside and premium sections. Resale market: prices generally start well below face value once a wider range of listings appear on StubHub .

prices generally start well below face value once a wider range of listings appear on . Cheapest seats: upper level and restricted view tickets are consistently the lowest-priced way into the arena for these one-off international fixtures, and they are usually the first to reappear on the resale market if your budget is tight.

Presale and general sale windows vary by market

Canada: tickets for the NBA Canada Games in Quebec City and Vancouver went on general sale on August 20, 2026, with an early presale having been available to fans who registered interest beforehand.

tickets for the NBA Canada Games in Quebec City and Vancouver went on general sale on August 20, 2026, with an early presale having been available to fans who registered interest beforehand. China: the Macao fixtures between the Mavericks and Rockets have not yet had ticket sales details confirmed by the league.

the Macao fixtures between the Mavericks and Rockets have not yet had ticket sales details confirmed by the league. Mexico: the Mexico City game sold tickets in stages, first to Banco Azteca cardholders before a public on sale, and single game tickets are now sold out through official channels.

the Mexico City game sold tickets in stages, first to Banco Azteca cardholders before a public on sale, and single game tickets are now sold out through official channels. Europe: the Paris and Manchester games are currently in their free ballot phase, with general ticket sales expected to follow once the draw closes in September.

Everything you need to know about the NBA Global Games

The NBA Global Games programme has taken the league to arenas across Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and the Americas for decades, with the very first overseas games dating back to 1978 when the Washington Bullets played exhibition matches in Israel, China and the Philippines. It has since grown into one of the league's key growth strategies, mixing preseason exhibitions with genuine regular season fixtures designed to bring NBA basketball to fan bases who rarely get to see it live.

This year's programme reflects how quickly the league's international map can shift. Abu Dhabi, which hosted preseason games every year from 2022 through 2025, does not feature in 2026 after the NBA opted against travelling to the Middle East amid regional security concerns, though the league has said its long-term plans for the UAE and a potential future in Qatar remain unchanged. In its place, Canada gets a historic first, with Quebec City hosting an NBA game for the first time as part of a doubleheader that also sends the Raptors to Vancouver. Mexico City continues its run as the country outside the US and Canada with the most NBA history, hosting its 35th game since 1992, while Paris and Manchester round out the year as part of the league's three-season commitment to regular-season basketball in Europe.

Everything you need to know about the Accor Arena

The Accor Arena in Paris will host the NBA on January 14, 2027, when Victor Wembanyama returns to his home country as part of the Spurs squad facing the Pelicans. Located in the 12th arrondissement close to the Bercy district, the arena has a capacity of around 20,300 and has staged NBA games on and off since the 1990s, making this the sixth regular-season fixture the league has brought to the French capital and the 16th NBA appearance in the country overall.

The venue is well served by public transport, with Bercy metro and RER stations both within a short walk of the entrance, making it one of the easier major European arenas to reach without a car. Inside, seating ranges from steep upper-tier rows with a full view of the court to premium lower-bowl and courtside sections, giving fans at every budget a way into the building. Given the scale of interest around Wembanyama's homecoming, and the fact that general sale details are still to be confirmed, securing a seat early through the resale market is likely to be the safest way to guarantee entry once the free ballot period closes in September.