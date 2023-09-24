Nasser Al-Khelaifi hits back at Lionel Messi! PSG president claims 'everyone saw' club honour legendary forward following Argentina's World Cup win

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has fired back at Lionel Messi following claims the club did little to celebrate Argentina's World Cup success.

Argentina beat France on penalties in Qatar

Messi and Mbappe both netted in final

Al-Khelaifi has faced criticism from Messi

WHAT HAPPENED? After returning to France following Argentina's 2022 World Cup success in the Middle East, the 36-year-old felt he was the only player who 'didn't have recognition in his club', with the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Alexis Mac Allister just two players who were heavily congratulated by their respective employers.

WHAT THEY SAID: Al-Khelaifi has refuted such claims that Messi's achievements were not congratulated upon his return, stating how it was always going to be tricky given Argentina had just beaten France so narrowly in the final. “As everyone saw, because we even published a video, we celebrated Messi in training, and we also celebrated him in private,'' he recently told RMC Sport. “But with respect, we are a French club. It was of course sensitive to celebrate at the stadium. We must respect the country he defeated, his teammates on the France team, and our supporters too.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although Messi was given a guard of honour upon his return to training, the Inter Miami forward seemingly feels a little hard done by and subsequently ended his two-year association with the club by moving to the MLS this summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI?: It remains to be seen whether Messi once again responds to the claims made by PSG president Al-Khelaifi, but having been so warmly welcomed to the United States following his summer switch, it is unlikely the global star will lose any real sleep over this.