Can Juventus overcome Nantes to advance in the Europa League?

Juventus will be vying for a spot in the final rounds of the Europa League after being held for a draw against Nantes in their previous game.

Juventus come into this on the back of a 2-0 victory over Spezia in Serie A. They are currently placed seventh in the league following a point deduction and face the possibility of being knocked out from the knockout stages of a European competition for fifth straight season. The Turin based side has only won one of their last nine games in Europe, giving up 2 goals per game during that time.

Nantes come into this on the back of a 3-1 loss to Lens in the league and find themselves in 13th position in Ligue 1. The French club can progress from a knockout European tie for the first time since 2000-01 season. They are currently unbeaten in their last three European games.

Nantes vs Juventus confirmed lineups

Nantes XI (5-3-2): Lafont; Simon, Castelleto, Girotto, Pallois, Centonze; Sissoko, Mollet, Chirivella; Delort, Blas

Juventus XI (4-3-3): Szczesny; Sandro, Bremer, Danilo, De Sciglio; Rabiot, Locatelli, Fagioli, Di Maria, Kean, Kostic

Nantes vs Juventus LIVE updates

Juventus' upcoming fixtures

Juventus will be up against Torino in their next fixture in the Serie A. They face both AS Roma and Inter Milan in their next three games with a game against Sampdoria sandwiched between the two.