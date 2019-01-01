Nantes complain to FIFA as Cardiff miss first Sala payment

have made a complaint to FIFA after failed to pay the first instalment of Emiliano Sala's £15 million ($20m) transfer fee.

The side signed Sala from Nantes for a club-record fee in January, but the striker died when the plane carrying him from Nantes to Cardiff crashed.

Cardiff delayed their initial payment for the Argentine striker as chairman Mehmet Dalman said there were "anomalies" in the deal that need to be investigated beforehand, prompting Nantes to threaten legal action.

The French club then granted an extension on the first deadline, moving it to Tuesday, but Cardiff have held off paying them once again.

A statement from FIFA confirmed that Nantes have now taken the case to a higher authority.

"We can confirm that we have received yesterday evening a claim from FC Nantes against Cardiff City in connection with the transfer of Emiliano Sala," the statement read.

“We are looking into the matter and consequently we have no further comments at this stage."

On Monday, Cardiff expressed "grave concerns" over the legality of the flight after an interim report was published by Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB).

Sala's body was recovered from the wreckage two weeks after the aircraft went missing on January 21. The body of the plane's pilot, David Ibbotson, has not been found.

