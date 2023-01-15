Former Brighton star Mwepu recovering in hospital after heart complaint

Former Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu, who was forced to retire at the age of 24, is recovering in hospital after suffering a health scare.

WHAT HAPPENED? The ex-Zambia international was forced to hang up his boots in October 2022 after being diagnosed with a hereditary heart condition that prevented him from continuing to compete as an elite sportsperson - with Brighton offering him a coaching role within their academy.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: He is now under medical supervision in his homeland following a heart complaint, with Mwepu taking himself to hospital after feeling some discomfort.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Sources have confirmed to GOAL that Mwepu suffered a heart complaint, rather than a heart attack, and did not collapse while out driving – as had been reported. He is well enough to have been in contact with doctors back in the UK.

WHAT WAS SAID? Brighton have also released an official statement to provide an update to supporters on Mwepu's condition. "The club can provide the following update on Enock Mwepu, in response to media reports," the statement reads. "Enock was taken unwell in Zambia and is currently undergoing precautionary checks. Our medical team is in communication with the hospital to assist if required. The club would like to thank the many well wishers for their messages and support. The club nor Enock wish to provide any further comment at this stage."

WHAT NEXT? Mwepu - who took in 27 appearances for Brighton - will continue his recovery in Zambia, with the thoughts and best wishes of all of those in the extended football family with him as he seeks to manage a rare health condition.