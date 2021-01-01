Mustafi will leave Arsenal by the summer, says agent

The German defender's father and representative has confirmed that he won't be staying at Emirates Stadium beyond this season

Shkodran Mustafi will leave by the summer after falling way down the squad pecking order, according to his agent.

Mustafi has taken in over 150 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal since moving to Emirates Stadium from in 2016.

The German defender was a regular in the starting XI under both Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery, but has found opportunities far harder to come by with Mikel Arteta at the helm.

Arteta, who was appointed as the Gunners' new permanent head coach in December 2019, bolstered his centre-back options by bringing in Pablo Mari and Gabriel over the past year, while Rob Holding and David Luiz have also enjoyed prominent roles in his set-up.

Mustafi has been reduced to a bit-part role amid increased competition for places, with speculation over his future now swirling as he approaches the final few months of his current contract.

The 28-year-old's father and agent has now confirmed that his son will not be staying at the Emirates beyond June, and has even left the door open for a potential move before the January transfer window closes.

“The fact is, Shkodran will leave the club in the summer at the latest,” Kujtim Mustafi told Transfermarkt .

Mesut Ozil was recently released from his deal at Arsenal six months early, with the midfielder subsequently swapping the Premier League for the Super Lig in by joining .

Another former international is not currently in talks over a similar arrangement, though, as Mustafi Sr added: “I also read the rumours yesterday that Shkodran should terminate his contract.

"To clarify: There are currently no discussions about a contract termination."

Mustafi will be available for selection again for Arsenal when they take in a trip to St Mary's to face in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

The centre-back was left out completely as the Gunners lost 1-0 at the same venue in the fourth round of the at the weekend, but Arteta will be expected to ring the changes as they bid to extend their four-match unbeaten run in the top flight.