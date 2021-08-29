The Germany international was surprised to see his team-mate pass up an early chance in the Bundesliga champions' 5-0 rout of Hertha Berlin

Thomas Muller joked about Robert Lewandowski setting him up to score after seeing the Bayern Munich striker net his first hat-trick of the season.

Bayern moved up to second in the Bundesliga by thrashing Hertha Berlin 5-0 at Allianz Arena on Saturday, with Lewandowski netting three goals and Muller and Jamal Musiala also getting on the scoresheet.

Muller opened the scoring with just six minutes on the clock after receiving a pass from Alphonso Davies in the box, but he was surprised to see Lewandowski produce a clever dummy instead of taking on the chance himself.

What's been said?

"I asked if he was not fit or if he had reached the next level because he suddenly lets balls through in the penalty area for someone better placed," Muller told Sky Germany after the game.

"He notices that when he plays more selflessly, that we still serve him and that he scores his goals. That's the crazy thing, then he'll do a hat trick in passing. He has a nose, then he has skills - left, right, head, body, he knows where a ball is going, where it can be dangerous."

Lewandowski puts Hertha to the sword

Lewandowski took centre stage after creating the first goal for Muller, heading home a rebound from close range in the 35th minute to extend his run of scoring in consecutive Bundesliga games to 13.

Musiala produced a classy finish to put the hosts 3-0 up just after half-time before Lewandowski scored his 300th goal for the club, and the Polish frontman rounded off a stellar afternoon's work by completing his hat-trick six minutes from time.

Article continues below

What's next?

Bayern will now take in a two-week rest for the international break before resuming their latest domestic campaign with a trip to RB Leipzig on September 11.

Muller, Lewandowski and co then have their first Champions League group stage fixture of the season to look forward to three days later, with a heavyweight clash against Barcelona at Camp Nou on the cards.

Further reading