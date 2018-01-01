Mourinho vs Klopp head-to-head record: Who comes out on top?

Liverpool will host Manchester United in a massive clash on Sunday, but when was the last time Klopp managed a win over Mourinho?

Liverpool will host rivals Manchester United this weekend unbeaten in the Premier League and one point clear at the top of the table, while their Mancunian counterparts languish in sixth place and eight points off of the top four.

Jurgen Klopp has never, however managed to beat Jose Mourinho's Manchester United, and his last victory against the Portuguese coach came just a few weeks after he was appointed to the role of Reds boss.

So just how has the German fared during encounters with the Man United manager, and who possess the better win-rate ahead of Sunday's massive showdown? Goal takes a look.

What is Klopp's head-to-head record with Mourinho?

Klopp has only faced up against Mourinho nine times as manager of Dortmund and then Liverpool, compared to the 15 meetings he's had with Pep Guardiola and the 10 he's had with Arsene Wenger.

Though Klopp has won against Mourinho when the Portuguese boss was in charge of other clubs – Real Madrid and Chelsea – he has never won against his Manchester United side.

The first instance that Klopp and Mourinho went head-to-head was in the group stage of the Champions League as managers of Dortmund and Real Madrid respectively. The German won the first leg at home 2-1 against Mourinho, though the second leg finished 2-2 at the Bernabeu.

Klopp managed to defeat Mourinho in the first leg of the semi-final stage of the same competition when the two sides met again four months later, though Dortmund were eventually beaten by Bayern Munich in the final.

The two didn't meet again until more than two years later when they were both managing Premier League sides – Mourinho in his third season at Chelsea and Klopp barely one month into the new job at Liverpool.

Liverpool's 3-1 defeat of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the 2015-16 season was Klopp's first victory in charge of his new Reds, and his third victory overall against Mourinho, who ended up being dismissed from his post just a few weeks after the loss.

After the win against Mourinho's Chelsea, however, Klopp has failed to register victory over Manchester United in three attempts in the Premier League.

His most recent encounter against the Red Devils earlier this March resulted in his first defeat to Man United under Mourinho as Liverpool boss – a 2-1 scoreline – with three of the previous encounters in the Premier League all ending in disappointing stalemates.

Liverpool have not won against Manchester United since March 2016, when Klopp was victorious in the League Cup over a Red Devils side that was managed by Louis van Gaal.

The Reds' last win in the Premier League against their Mancunian rivals, however, came when Brendan Rodgers was manager of Liverpool and David Moyes in charge of Man United – in a 3-0 victory at Old Trafford during a season that almost saw the Merseysiders win the league.

Date Competition Fixture March 10, 2018 Premier League Man United 2-1 Liverpool October 14, 2017 Premier League Liverpool 0-0 Man United January 15, 2017 Premier League Man United 1-1 Liverpool October 17, 2016 Premier League Liverpool 0-0 Man United October 31, 2015 Premier League Chelsea 1-3 Liverpool April 30, 2013 Champions League semi-final Real Madrid 2-0 Dortmund April 24, 2013 Champions League semi-final Dortmund 4-1 Real Madrid November 6, 2012 Champions League group stage Real Madrid 2-2 Dortmund October 24, 2012 Champions League group stage Dortmund 2-1 Real Madrid

What is Klopp's record against other managers?

Of current Premier League coaches, Klopp has had the most encounters with Pep Guardiola – first when the Spaniard was in charge of Bayern Munich and then during his time managing Manchester City – and possesses the best win-rate out of any other manager, successful on 52.28 per cent of occasions, including Mourinho.

Out of 15 matches against Guardiola, Klopp has won eight times, with four of those victories coming against Man City as Liverpool boss.

Klopp has encountered Mourinho on nine occasions, having won 33% of those ties, but holds one more win over the Portuguese boss overall (three wins, two losses).