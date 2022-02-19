Mourinho vows to 'have a nice dinner' after latest red card with Roma

Roma boss Jose Mourinho limited himself to sending a cryptic message and photo montage after seeing red during his side's thrilling 2-2 draw against Verona on Saturday.

Mourinho's men were forced to fight back from 2-0 down at the Stadio Olimpico, but earned a share of the points through goals from teenage substitute pair Cristian Volpato and Edoardo Bove.

The coach himself was not around for full time, though, having been sent to the stands by referee Luca Pairetto.

Why was Mourinho sent off?

The Special One incurred Pairetto's wrath after gesturing at the match official in the dying minutes.

Jose Mourinho has been sent off for Roma again this season! 🔴



He's lost his cool in stoppage time! pic.twitter.com/WAH20txnQd — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 19, 2022

Pairetto evidently took exception to the 'telephone' gesture Mourinho aimed his way and sent him packing with the game poised at 2-2.

Mourinho duly left the sidelines, but not before making a point of going over to hug his opposite number, Verona coach Igor Tudor.

What did Mourinho say?

"Picture 1 ball possession-picture 2 direct football-picture," Mourinho wrote on Instagram after the game following his expulsion, his only public comments of the evening.

"3 I love this people and for them I fight-picture 4 I dont talk is better to go home and have a nice dinner.

"Have a good Sunday."

The bigger picture

Saturday's draw leaves Roma in seventh place in Serie A, six points behind Juventus in the fourth and final Champions League qualifying spot and three shy of current Europa League qualifiers Atalanta.

Mourinho's tenure has proved predictably volatile to date, with the coach also seeing red in a pre-season friendly with Betis and during a Serie A clash against Napoli in his six months at the helm in the Italian capital.

His outbursts from the touchline have also become a regular fixture at Roma games, such as his furious reaction to the decision to rule out Felix Afena-Gyan's strike against Spezia.

