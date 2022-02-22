Mourinho hit with two-game ban after latest outburst

Ryan Tolmich
Getty Images

The manager was given a red card for a touchline display in Roma's draw with Hellas Verona

Jose Mourinho has been handed a two-game ban following an outburst that saw him sent off in Roma's draw against Hellas Verona.

Mourinho was sent off in injury time as the manager was seen shooting at the referee before booting a ball high into the air.

Mourinho, who had to be restrained by an assistant, allegedly accused the referee of being sent by Juventus as the Portuguese boss continues to battle with Italian officials.

