Pitso Mosimane and Al Ahly’s Egyptian Premier League title hopes have been dashed as they drew 3-3 with El Gouna on Tuesday, leaving Zamalek to win the title with a 2-0 triumph over El-Entag El-Harby.

Before their away draw, much of the lingering optimism surrounding the Red Devils’ faint title hopes had centred around the fact that they had favourable fixtures, while the leaders may drop points in their games.

Nonetheless, that hope faded into thin air as the White Knight secured an impressive home win which rendered Ahly's result irrelevant.

In dire need of all three points – while hoping Zamalek stutter, Mosimane’s men travelled to the El Gouna Stadium to face Reda Shehata’s men.

Despite having nothing to gain or lose, the Gounies took the lead after seven minutes thanks to a Mohamed Naguib effort after he was set up by Amr El Saadawy.

That goal was a reality check for the reigning African champions who tried all within their powers to level matters, albeit, that was impossible as the hosts were resolute in their defence.

In the second half, Al Ahly had something to cheer about when they equalised through Tunisian defender Ali Maaloul – who converted from the penalty mark following an infringement in El Gouna’s area.

Eight minutes later, Hussein El Shahat put them ahead for the first time with Amr El Solia setting him up.

Things looked good for Mosimane’s men when they scored their third goal through Mohamed Sherif in the 82nd minute. This time, it was El Shahat who turned provider.

Not willing to go down without a fight the Military Machines stepped up their game and got their second goal through Mahmoud Shabrawy who was assisted by Cameroonian Jonathan Ngwem in the 86th minute.

They then nabbed a late penalty through Omar El Said to salvage a point.

Regardless of whether they had won or not, Al Ahly failed to win a 43rd top flight title thanks to Zamalek’s result.

This title miss is a big setback for South African manager Mosimane – who was saddled with the responsibility of leading the team to domestic glory.

Although he led the Cairo International Stadium giants to consecutive Caf Champions League titles, his future with Ahly will now come under scrutiny.

Their last game of the 2020-21 season comes against Aswan on Friday.