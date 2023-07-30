Content brought to you byAdvertisement

What a win for Morocco! South Korea stunned by Lionesses of Atlas as Nouhaila Benzina makes history by becoming first player to wear hijab at Women's World Cup

Ritabrata Banerjee
Moroccan defender Nouhaila Benzina created history in Women's World Cup as her team edged out South Korea.

  • Nouhaila Benzina creates history
  • First player to wear hijab in World Cup
  • Morocco beat South Korea 1-0

WHAT HAPPENED? Benzina, 25, created history on Saturday as she became the first footballer to wear hijab (an Islamic headscarf) in a Women's World Cup match against South Korea. The Lionesses of Atlas beat South Korea 1-0 in their second group stage match thanks to Ibtissam Jraidi's strike in the sixth minute of the game.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the crucial three points Morocco kept their hopes alive of qualifying to the knockout stage while back-to-back defeats for South Korea meant that they crashed out of the tournament. They had earlier lost 0-2 against Colombia in their tournament opener.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MOROCCO? Morocco will be next seen in action in the World Cup against Colombia on August 3 in their third and final group game of the tournament.