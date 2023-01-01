'More to come!' - Haaland makes 2023 vow after breaking another Premier League record with Man City

Erling Haaland has vowed to deliver even more for Manchester City in 2023 after breaking yet another Premier League record against Everton.

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland has broken all kinds of records in the first half of the season at City, including those for the quickest player to reach 20 Premier League goals and the most successive hat-tricks in home fixtures. Despite his unprecedented impact, the star forward has promised to get even better in the new year. Haaland posted a video montage on Twitter wrapping up the year 2022 and wrote: "Hey guys, big year behind me, lots of changes, but, most importantly, changes for the best. Thanks for all the love along the way and let's stick together in 2023. As I always say, more to come!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland set another new Premier League mark on Saturday as he netted his 21st goal for Manchester City against Everton. He has now scored more goals before the turn of the year than any other player in a single English top-flight season, despite missing a month due to the World Cup break.

It wasn't all positive for Haaland, though, with Demarai Gray hitting an equaliser for Everton that saw them snatch a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium to leave City seven points behind Arsenal in the title race.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? The Norwegian will next be seen in action when City take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on January 5.