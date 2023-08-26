A twist in the tale! Mohamed Salah tells Liverpool he wants to accept mammoth offer from Al-Ittihad as Saudi side set deadline

Mohamed Salah has told Liverpool that he wants to join Al-Ittihad this summer after a huge bid was tabled for the Egypt international.

WHAT HAPPENED? Rudy Galetti of Sport Italia has reported that Salah has informed Liverpool of his desire to move to Ittihad this summer. The club have made a huge offer worth over £80 million ($100m) for Salah, with a salary worth £65m ($82m), but the Reds have yet to agree to a deal as they are determined to keep their prized asset.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Salah has reportedly said that he wants to take on a new experience, Al-Ittihad have set a tight deadline for a deal to be arranged; they want an answer from the Reds by Monday. Liverpool have reportedly made it clear they do not want to sell the forward but it remains to be seen if their stance can be altered.

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool will have to make a decision over Salah's future as the clock ticks down to Al-Ittihad's deadline.