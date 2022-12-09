Fulham World Cup star Aleksandar Mitrovic has received an stunning show of support from fans at a Serbian basketball match.

Two goals in three at Qatar

Serbia still knocked out

Mitrovic now back home

WHAT HAPPENED? While Serbia failed to get out of Group G in Qatar – finishing last behind Brazil, Switzerland, and Cameroon – the Fulham striker still seems to have done his nation proud. Indeed, while at the Stark Arena during a EuroLeague basketball match in Serbia, he has serenaded by passionate fans who chanted 'Mitro's on fire' to the 28-year-old.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mitrovic scored twice at the World Cup, even though his side only managed one draw and two defeats in their three games. He is Serbia's all-time top goalscorer with 52 strikes in 79 games.

WHAT NEXT FOR MITROVIC? The striker will no doubt enjoy a short break now but will soon be back in action for Fulham in the Premier League as they play Crystal Palace on Boxing Day.