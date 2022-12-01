L. Messi
Misfiring Messi! Argentina legend sets unwanted World Cup record with penalty miss against Poland
Gill Clark
4:04 AM SGT 1/12/22
- Szcsesny saves from Messi
- Argentina's second miss
- Sets unwanted record
WHAT HAPPENED? Messi won a penalty after he was floored in an aerial challenge with Poland stopper Szczesny. The Argentine legend stepped up to take the kick but saw it saved by the goalkeeper. Messi is now the first player in history to have two penalties saved in the World Cup.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has missed two of his three penalty kicks at the World Cup (excluding penalty shootouts), equalling the most by a player since at least 1966 (Asamoah Gyan, two missed out of four).
WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? La Albiceleste will qualify with a win against Poland and will top the group if they take three points and Saudi Arabia draw or lose to Mexico in the group's other game.
More to follow...
