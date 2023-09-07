'He's coming home' - Minnesota United acquire USMNT U20 star Caden Clark from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig

Minnesota United has secured a deal to bring United States Under-20 star Caden Clark back to Major League Soccer.

Clark to join MNUFC

Signs in January 2024

On loan in Denmark until then

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old, who is currently on loan with Danish side Vendsyssel FF, will join the Loons in January 2024 on a two-year contract, with two club options, for an undisclosed fee.

Clark joined the Bundesliga outlift from Major League Soccer side New York Red Bulls in 2021 and was loaned back until 2023, where he trained with the German side but never made a first-team appearance. Now, he's making an official return to the league where he broke out as a teenager.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Clark, a Medina, MN native, is set to return home to the state where he grew up as a footballer. The Under-20 USMNT international played for the Minnesota Thunder Academy from 2015-2017 before joining the FC Barcelona residence academy in Arizona from 2017-2020 and then eventually signing his first professional contract with the Red Bulls.

Clark had been training with the Loons stateside since early August before securing a loan back to Europe for the remainder of the campaign ahead of the deal with MNUFC. The MLS secondary transfer window closed on August 2, so a move to see him compete this season was not possible. He'll join up with the Loons in January of 2024 instead.

WHAT THEY SAID?: “Caden Clark is a talented, young footballer who is excited to be joining our club. We feel we’ve now brought in and developed a core group of young players that will leave us in good stead and help set the standard for the club over next few years,” said MNUFC Head Coach Adrian Heath in a statement. “He’s a Minnesota kid, which is another big plus for us, he’s coming home. We know what he is capable of and we’ve seen his talent here in Major League Soccer. We are really thrilled to get him beginning next season and I know our fans will be excited as well.”

WHAT NEXT FOR CLARK?: The 20-year-old will finish out the current calendar year in Denmark before joining up with Adrian Heath and MNUFC in January, 2024.