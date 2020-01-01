‘Milik would tick a lot of boxes for Man City’ – Goater in favour of approach for Napoli striker

The former Blues frontman still believes that another goalscorer is required at the Etihad Stadium, with there one option to explore in Serie A

Arkadiusz Milik would “tick all the boxes” for , claims Shaun Goater, with Pep Guardiola urged to consider a move for the striker as he seeks to add more firepower to his ranks.

The Blues are said to be one of several Premier League suitors for a Polish frontman currently plying his trade in Italy.

Tottenham are also reported to be in the mix, as Jose Mourinho seeks suitable cover for Harry Kane, while and have seen moves for the 26-year-old mooted in the recent past.

Goater believes City need to be positioning themselves at the front of any transfer queue.

The former Blues frontman has stated on a regular basis that he feels Guardiola should be bringing in another goalscorer, with Sergio Aguero into the final year of his contract and Gabriel Jesus enduring injury issues.

For him, Milik would be the ideal choice, with Goater telling Gentingbet: “Whenever I have seen Napoli play, they have been incredible.

“When they played Man City in the , I was looking at some of their players and thinking that these guys are absolutely quality players who are runners right until the end.

“City don’t often get it wrong when it comes to recruitment and I imagine that Milik will tick all the boxes for them, in terms of the quality that he possesses – the pace, intelligence and also goalscoring ability.

“Man City do need a striker because even though Pep likes to play with a false nine and play the likes of [Raheem] Sterling, [Kevin] De Bruyne or Bernardo Silva in that position – against certain teams it can work but City now need to go into games knowing that they are going to get the results as the standard of the league is so high now that if you lose two games during the season, your chances of winning the league are slim.

“So, to bring in a player like Milik would be a good signing for the club.”

Milik has been on Napoli’s books since 2016, when he completed a move from , and he has hit 48 goals for the club through 122 appearances.