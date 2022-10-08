AC Milan vs Juventus: Lineups and LIVE updates

Two Serie A powerhouses lock horns as they look to inch closer to the top of the table.

The 2022-23 Serie A season has begun in a surprisingly strange manner with Napoli, Atalanta, Udinese, and Lazio making up the top four teams in the league table.

Serie A holders AC Milan find themselves in 5th place with 17 points, and a win will tie them equal on points with league leaders Napoli, albeit after having played an extra game. The 3-0 loss to Chelsea in the Champions League must have dampened the spirits of the Milan players, but they should be able to put on a good show against Juventus.

Speaking of which, the former champions have dropped 7 points in their last 5 games, resulting in them dropping to 8th place in the league. They have been underwhelming in the league, but a win against their rivals could spark new life into them.

AC Milan vs Juventus probable lineups

AC Milan XI (4-3-3): Tatarusanu; Kalulu, Gabbia, Tomori, Theo; Bennacer, Tonali, Pobega; Brahim, Leao, Giroud

Juventus XI (4-4-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Bremer, Sandro; Cuadrado, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Milik, Vlahovic

AC Milan and Juventus' upcoming Serie A fixtures

The Rossoneri will play three more league games in October: Verona (away, 16th October), Monza (home, 22nd October), and Torino (away, 30th October).

The Old Lady of Turin will take on Torino (away, 15th October), Empoli (home, 21st October), and Lecce (away, 29th October) in their remaining Serie A fixtures this month.