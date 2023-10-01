'It's dangerous' - Mikel Arteta fired warning about perils of rotating Aaron Ramsdale and David Raya by Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino's idea of identifying one goalkeeper as the club's designated no. 1 could be a warning for Arsenal's Mikel Arteta.

Pochettino's warning for Arteta

Rotating goalkeepers at Arsenal

Sanchez started in every Chelsea game this season

WHAT HAPPENED? The Chelsea boss has consistently fielded new signing Robert Sanchez in every single match the club have played thus far including two Carabao Cup matches. Pochettino believes that a manager should always have one designated number one goalkeeper as having more than one quality custodian could prove 'dangerous' to the team.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters about designating Sanchez as the team's first-choice goalkeeper, Pochettino said, "I think it’s very important to have good players in every position, to have that competition for places. When I was in Paris I had two big top keepers, Donnarumma and Navas. It depends on their profile and characteristics, professional and personal. What I prefer is to have the best players and the players that can be compatible between themselves. In Paris, we would play Donnarumma for two games and Navas for two games. It’s possible, but it’s dangerous.

"It’s always good for every single club to define who is your number one, but in football, the decision is the decision but sometimes coaches want to improve and have different profiles in the squad. Then it is how the player who is not going to play accepts being number two."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While the Blues' boss did not mention Arteta's name, his idea could be a warning for the Spaniard who is currently rotating Aaron Ramsdale and David Raya between the sticks.

WHAT NEXT? After handing Raya four consecutive starts, Arteta could consider bringing back Ramsdale into the starting lineup when they take on Ligue 1 side Lens in the Champions League on Tuesday.