Mikel Arteta has insisted Arsenal must focus on winning the Premier League on the pitch rather than counting on any punishment from Manchester City's 114 financial rule breaches. With an appeal over the guilty verdicts expected next month, the Arsenal boss hopes off-field noise does not overshadow Sunday's clash.
Arteta focuses on earning silverware on the pitch
Manchester City arrive in north London under a cloud after being found guilty on 114 counts of breaking Premier League financial rules over a nine-year period up to 2018, with sanctions ranging from a major points deduction to expulsion or a record fine. Asked whether Arsenal aim to win the title on the pitch rather than via a points deduction, Arteta left no doubt.
"That's the only thing that we should put the energy and the focus on. There's nothing else," Arteta said ahead of facing City.
'I hope it doesn't' overshadow a massive game
With City protesting their innocence and an appeal scheduled to be heard next month, bookmakers and observers have questioned how off-field uncertainty affects the title race. Arteta admitted the process remains unresolved but wants the football itself to take centre stage.
"I hope that it doesn't because, as well, it's a process that is still open, it's not resolved and we don't know what is going to happen," Arteta explained. "So, no, I think when we have two teams at the level that both teams are at right now with the quality players that are on that pitch, it's a massive game and a big game to enjoy, I think."
Home games key as Arsenal eye nine-point cushion
Arsenal sit top of the table with a six-point advantage over third-placed City and can stretch that lead to nine points with a victory on home turf. Arteta noted that beating rivals at the Emirates Stadium carries major weight, even in November.
"Well, when we play the home games against big teams, that becomes crucial in the title challenge. We know how important those home games are to make the difference," he said. "We cannot control what the opponents are going to do; we just need to give ourselves the best version."
High stakes before next month's appeal hearing
While City's appeal next month could reshape the broader picture in the Premier League table, Arteta's immediate objective is keeping Arsenal's momentum intact at home.
A win on Sunday would give the defending champions maximum control heading into a packed winter schedule.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.