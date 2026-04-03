Mike Verweij has some big news: 'I’ve had a word with Ajax and...'

According to Mike Verweij, Girona head coach Míchel is not yet a serious candidate for the Ajax job. Transfer journalist Matteo Moretto claimed as recently as Thursday that the Amsterdam club were ‘in negotiations’ with the Spaniard.

The De Telegraaf club watcher revealed this in an episode of the Kick-Off podcast series. “I’ve had a quick word with Ajax…”, Verweij begins. Jordi Cruijff appears to have a clear strategy.

"Look: Jordi Cruijff has two or three Dutch managers whom he considers good enough for Ajax. They are Arne Slot, Peter Bosz and Erik ten Hag. All three are currently out of reach. That’s why he’s looking across the border."

Cruijff will presumably be drawing on his extensive Spanish network. “It makes sense that he would end up looking in Spain. But there are people who assure me: no talks have taken place with any manager yet,” explains Verweij.

"Besides, Jordi Cruijff doesn’t need to do that at all," continues the journalist from the Amsterdam-based morning newspaper. "He knows them all personally; he knows what they’re capable of."

"But it’s clear that Míchel is one of the top candidates, alongside two, three or four other Spanish coaches," Verweij does confirm. However, there have been no negotiations so far.