'I didn't feel relief!' - Michael Carrick refuses to get carried away as Man Utdend winless run with dramatic Roma comeback

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Michael Carrick has described Manchester United’s dramatic comeback victory over Roma as an "important night" for the club, though he was quick to downplay suggestions that their season has reached a definitive turning point. The Red Devils overcame a two-goal deficit at Old Trafford to secure a vital 3-2 win, halting a dismal run of ten matches without a victory.

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Old Trafford witnesses a thriller

Manchester United found themselves trailing by two goals against Roma inside 17 minutes on Tuesday evening. The hosts looked destined for another disappointing result before mounting a stunning response to claim a 3-2 victory.

The result halted a miserable sequence of three consecutive defeats for the Premier League side. More importantly, it marked their first triumph across their last nine fixtures, injecting some much-needed positivity into a turbulent campaign.

Pride takes precedence over relief

Despite the immense pressure surrounding his position, Carrick insisted the full-time whistle did not bring him a sense of personal salvation. Instead, the 45-year-old manager focused purely on his squad's resilience and character in overturning the deficit.

"Genuinely, no," Carrick responded when asked if he felt relieved. "Whether that's right or wrong, or normal or not, I don't know, but I didn't feel relief. I was genuinely pleased for the players."

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He praised the effort required to secure the victory, highlighting the determination shown on the pitch. "I could feel their willingness to do well, and so for them to have to dig really deep, and just for everybody, you know," he added.

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Responsibility and staying grounded

The Manchester United boss acknowledged the weight of expectations at Old Trafford, noting how crucial the victory was for collective morale. "I feel the responsibility of that, so to see everybody having that feeling that we all crave. That's why we're all here," Carrick explained. "I really 100 per cent wasn't thinking about myself at that moment - it was just more seeing everybody and the feeling that we can generate when we do things right."

While visibly proud of the comeback, Carrick immediately tempered expectations. He refused to label the win a definitive turning point for the club.

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"I'm not getting too carried away with things," he stated. "I think it's an important night. But we've got to take stock, we've got to stay calm and prepare and be ready for another big game on the weekend."

Premier League survival battle

United must now attempt to translate this momentum into domestic stability as they return to Premier League action to face Aston Villa before the November international break. Carrick's men currently languish in 17th place in the table, sitting above the relegation zone strictly on goal difference.

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Securing a positive result against Villa this weekend is essential if the Red Devils are to climb away from the bottom three and begin salvaging their league campaign.