Sacked during the break? Michael Carrick admits he has NO guarantees over Manchester United future as Red Devils slide into relegation zone

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Michael Carrick has admitted he has received no assurances from the Manchester United hierarchy regarding his future at Old Trafford beyond the current week. The Red Devils have slumped into the Premier League relegation zone, putting the head coach under immense pressure ahead of the international break.

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Red Devils plunge into bottom three

Nottingham Forest's victory over Manchester City on Saturday pushed United down into the relegation places. Depending on Sunday's results involving Sunderland and Crystal Palace, Carrick's side could even kick off against Aston Villa sitting at the very foot of the Premier League table.

The United hierarchy previously granted Carrick a reprieve following a heavy 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth, despite mounting speculation linking Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann to the dugout. Since then, his side suffered a league defeat at Chelsea before rallying to secure a dramatic Champions League victory over Roma, ending a miserable nine-match winless run.

Carrick focused on the job at hand

With a two-week international break looming, the Villa fixture could prove decisive for Carrick's tenure. When asked if club bosses had explicitly assured him he would remain in charge next week, the United manager was bluntly honest.

"No. Just carry on as absolute normal," Carrick told reporters. "Whatever is going to happen is going to happen. I'm really looking forward to the next game, playing at home on the back of the other night."

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The head coach also highlighted the importance of the Old Trafford crowd following their midweek European triumph. "The supporters are hopefully looking forward to coming energised and feeling good about what they might see, and we've got to repay that," he added.

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Business as usual during the break

Despite the intense scrutiny surrounding his position, Carrick is not altering his schedule. He confirmed he will not be taking extra time away to decompress with his family, instead plotting a standard training programme for the players remaining in Manchester.

"Not really different to normal. Genuinely not," Carrick explained when asked about his plans for the upcoming hiatus. "I think international breaks are always a time to re-energise and freshen up. Some of the players that go away to internationals get freshened up in a different environment, but I don't really need it. I'm fine as I am."

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Detailing the squad's itinerary, he stated: "We'll certainly train next week and maybe have the weekend off. We'll see how that develops, who's left behind, who's with us and what they need."

A defining test against Villa

Sunday's showdown with Aston Villa now serves as a pivotal moment for both Carrick and Manchester United's season. A positive result is essential to drag the team out of the relegation zone and build upon the momentum generated by the comeback against Roma.

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Conversely, another domestic defeat could force club bosses into making a managerial change during the international hiatus. With potential replacements already being touted, the margin for error at Old Trafford has entirely vanished.