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Estadio Banorte
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How to buy Mexico vs South Africa tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Estadio Azteca information & more

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All you need to know about securing tickets to the World Cup 2026 opener

Soccer fans all over the globe will be transfixed on the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on June 11, as Mexico takes on South Africa in the opening match of the World Cup 2026.

While millions will be tuning in to see how tournament co-hosts, Mexico, perform, over 70,000 are expected to fill the iconic Azteca, and you could be one of them. It’s one of the most prestigious venues in international football, having staged two previous World Cup finals.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing World Cup tickets for Mexico vs South Africa, including where to buy and ticket prices.

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When is Mexico vs South Africa at the World Cup 2026?

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World Cup - Grp. A
Estadio Banorte

Mexico World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Mexico was slow out of the blocks at the Qatar World Cup in 2022, failing to score in either of their first two group games. They'll be hoping to spark into life as co-hosts during the forthcoming fixtures:

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

Thu June 11

Mexico vs South Africa

Estadio Azteca (Mexico City)

Tickets

Thu June 18

Mexico vs South Korea

Estadio Akron (Zapopan)

Tickets

Wed June 24

Czech Republic vs Mexico

Estadio Azteca (Mexico City)

Tickets

South Africa World Cup 2026 Fixtures

After falling at the group stage hurdle in each of their previous World Cup tournament appearances (1998, 2002 & 2010), South Africa will be hoping it proves to be fourth time lucky this summer. This is the Group A schedule that awaits them:

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

Thu June 11

Mexico vs South Africa

Estadio Azteca (Mexico City)

Tickets

Thu June 18

Czech Republic vs South Africa

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

Tickets

Wed June 24

South Africa vs South Korea

Estadio BBVA (Guadalupe)

Tickets

How to buy Mexico vs South Africa tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

  • Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
  • Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are Mexico vs South Africa tickets?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

Category

Group Stage

Round of 16 - Quarters

Semis & Final

Category 1

$250 - $400

$600 - $1,200

$1,500 - $6,730

Category 2

$150 - $280

$400 - $800

$1,000 - $4,210

Category 3

$100 - $200

$200 - $500

$600 - $2,790

Category 4

$60 - $120

$150 - $350

$400 - $2,030

Everything you need to know about Estadio Azteca

Estadio Azteca (officially known as Estadio Banorte for sponsorship reasons) is a football stadium located in Coyoacan, Mexico City.

It's been the regular home ground of Liga MX team, Club America, as well as the Mexico national team, since opening in 1966. With a capacity of 87,523, it is the largest stadium in Latin America and the eighth-largest association football stadium in the world.

The Azteca famously staged both the 1970 and 1986 World Cup finals, and although it won't be hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026 finale, it will make history this summer, becoming the only stadium to stage matches at three different World Cups.

What to expect from Mexico vs South Africa

MEX

Last 2 matches

RSA

0

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

2

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/2
Both teams scored
2/2

MEX
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/1
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

RSA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
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Frequently asked questions

Supporters have been able to purchase official World Cup 2026 match tickets, via the FIFA site, since September 2025. While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September), the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October) and the ‘Random Selection Draw’ (Dec/Jan), there are still ticket options available.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

This phase began on April 1 and runs right through until the end of the tournament. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis with instant confirmation.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

If you are looking for a secure way to purchase FIFA World Cup 2026 resale tickets, the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace, which can be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets, is the official channel for doing so.

The platform, which originally launched in October 2025, re-opened on April 2 and will remain open until one hour prior to each respective match's kick-off.

The FIFA Resale Marketplace is available to Canadian, American and international residents.

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.

The Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA (FIFA Exchange Marketplace) is the official platform for residents of Mexico to securely resell, purchase, or exchange World Cup 2026 tickets. Mexico has specific legal protections for resale, resulting in a slightly different system.

Unlike the main FIFA Resale Marketplace, tickets in the Mexico marketplace are strictly face-value only, so sellers cannot list them for profit.

No, tickets will not be available for purchase at the stadiums during the FIFA World Cup 26. There will be no over-the-counter ticket sales. FIFA.com/tickets is the official portal for purchasing tickets.

Six teams have won multiple FIFA World Cup titles. They are as follows:

Team / Titles / Years Won

Brazil – 5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)Germany – 4 (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)Italy - 4 (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)Argentina – 3 (1978, 1986, 2022)France - 2 (1998, 2018)Uruguay - 2 (1930, 1950)

Luis Hernandez and Javier Hernandez are joint-top scorers for Mexico at World Cup Finals, having both scored 4 goals apiece. However, while Luis Hernandez scored all his four during France '98, Javier Hernandez' four were spread over three Finals (2010, 2014 and 2018).

Rafael Marquez, who had an impressive career at Barcelona, tops Mexico's appearance table (19) at World Cup Finals and is one of only four players in history to have played at five different World Cup tournaments (2002, 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018).

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