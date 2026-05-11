How to buy Mexico vs South Africa tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Estadio Azteca information & more

Soccer fans all over the globe will be transfixed on the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on June 11, as Mexico takes on South Africa in the opening match of the World Cup 2026.

While millions will be tuning in to see how tournament co-hosts, Mexico, perform, over 70,000 are expected to fill the iconic Azteca, and you could be one of them. It’s one of the most prestigious venues in international football, having staged two previous World Cup finals.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing World Cup tickets for Mexico vs South Africa, including where to buy and ticket prices.

When is Mexico vs South Africa at the World Cup 2026?

Mexico World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Mexico was slow out of the blocks at the Qatar World Cup in 2022, failing to score in either of their first two group games. They'll be hoping to spark into life as co-hosts during the forthcoming fixtures:

Date Fixture Location Tickets Thu June 11 Mexico vs South Africa Estadio Azteca (Mexico City) Tickets Thu June 18 Mexico vs South Korea Estadio Akron (Zapopan) Tickets Wed June 24 Czech Republic vs Mexico Estadio Azteca (Mexico City) Tickets

South Africa World Cup 2026 Fixtures

After falling at the group stage hurdle in each of their previous World Cup tournament appearances (1998, 2002 & 2010), South Africa will be hoping it proves to be fourth time lucky this summer. This is the Group A schedule that awaits them:

Date Fixture Location Tickets Thu June 11 Mexico vs South Africa Estadio Azteca (Mexico City) Tickets Thu June 18 Czech Republic vs South Africa Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) Tickets Wed June 24 South Africa vs South Korea Estadio BBVA (Guadalupe) Tickets

How to buy Mexico vs South Africa tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub . These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are Mexico vs South Africa tickets?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

Category Group Stage Round of 16 - Quarters Semis & Final Category 1 $250 - $400 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $150 - $280 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $100 - $200 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $60 - $120 $150 - $350 $400 - $2,030

Everything you need to know about Estadio Azteca

Estadio Azteca (officially known as Estadio Banorte for sponsorship reasons) is a football stadium located in Coyoacan, Mexico City.

It's been the regular home ground of Liga MX team, Club America, as well as the Mexico national team, since opening in 1966. With a capacity of 87,523, it is the largest stadium in Latin America and the eighth-largest association football stadium in the world.

The Azteca famously staged both the 1970 and 1986 World Cup finals, and although it won't be hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026 finale, it will make history this summer, becoming the only stadium to stage matches at three different World Cups.

What to expect from Mexico vs South Africa