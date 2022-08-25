Mexico star Jimenez explains pirate goal celebration & hints at breaking it out again for Wolves

Raul Jimenez has admitted that he planned his eye-catching celebration in pre-season and confirmed more will follow as he continues to score goals.

Jimenez netted Carabao Cup opener against Preston

He pulled out eye patch and pirate hook during celebration

It marked his first Wolves goal since March

WHAT HAPPENED? With just seven minutes on the clock in Wolves' Carabao Cup second-round tie against Preston, Jimenez added the finishing touch to a brilliant attacking move from Rayan Ait-Nouri. He reached into a bag behind the goal and pulled out an eye patch and a pirate's hook, leading to much confusion about his celebration.

WHAT THEY SAID? When asked about the pirate reference by Wolves' official website, the Mexico striker said: “I was planning it since pre-season these kinds of things. I hope I can score more and do it more times. You need to wait for me to score again and let’s see what’s coming next."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jimenez's opening goal set Wolves on their way to a 2-1 victory against Preston. The Premier League side ensured safe passage into the third round where they have been drawn against Leeds at home.

WHAT NEXT FOR JIMENEZ? Jimenez has struggled to rediscover his prolific form in the Premier League since fracturing his skull against Arsenal in November 2020. It now becomes imperative for his career in the West Midlands that he is able to get back on the scoresheet in the league.