'He's a man of his word' - 'Loyal' Ozil will see out Arsenal contract, claims agent

Despite not being included in the Gunners' Premier League and Europa League squads, the midfielder intends to stay for his current deal at the club

Mesut Ozil's agent has revealed the exiled midfielder will not leave in January and insists his client has every intention of seeing out the remainder of his contract.

Ozil was omitted from Mikel Arteta's Premier League and squads in October and cannot be selected again for first-team action until at least January when changes to the player lists can be made.

The former midfielder, a club-record signing when he joined for a reported £42million in 2013, has not made an appearance since March 7.

Ozil's influence has waned since providing 19 assists and creating 28 big chances in 35 Premier League outings during the 2015-16 season, setting up nine, eight, two and two goals in the following four campaigns respectively.

Last season, however, he created 2.36 chances for every 90 minutes he was on the pitch in the top flight, comfortably more than the second-placed player on the list, Nicolas Pepe (1.79).

While Ozil's agent Dr Erkut Sogut insists there are a host of clubs interested in signing the playmaker, he says the former international – whose contract expires at the end of the season – is entirely focused on Arsenal.

"Even one day is a long time in football, you never know," he told Tuttomercatoweb . "Of course, there are many clubs interested in signing him.

"This has never changed but his willingness to honour his contract and play hasn't changed either. He's a man of his word and is loyal, and loyalty is hard to find in these times. He is not thinking of other clubs except the one with which he is now under contract.

"It's a shame that Mesut isn't playing. Of course, everyone focuses on his salary and I understand why. But from a personal perspective, I say it's a waste considering his talent and creativity.

"He is training harder than ever. At home he has a gym, in the garden and in the garage. So, in addition to the work he does with the club, he also trains at home. This shows his professionalism, all his seriousness."

Sogut also revealed Arsenal did not give Ozil any prior warning that he would not be included in their squads for the first half of the season.

"I talked to Arsenal a few days before the transfer window and I told them about Mesut's feelings, his desire to stay and how much he loved the club," he added. "They never told me he wouldn't be on the list. It was a surprise to all of us and something that clearly hit him hard."