Messi sweating on own fitness ahead of World Cup following Dybala and Di Maria injuries

Lionel Messi has admitted the injuries suffered by Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala are concerning ahead of next month's World Cup in Qatar.

WHAT HAPPENED? Argentinian stars Di Maria and Dybala have both picked up significant injuries in the past few weeks, leading Messi to sweat over his own fitness heading into the World Cup. Messi has missed PSG's previous two fixtures with a calf knock but is hopeful of returning to the PSG squad ahead of the Classique against Marseille on Sunday.

WHAT HE SAID: Messi told told DirecTV Sports: “Injuries are a worry. This is a different World Cup which is played at a different time of the year to previous tournaments and it is so imminent any little thing that happens to you can force you out. With what happened to Dybala and Di Maria, the truth is that personally you worry and you’re more afraid when you see those sort of things."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has already confirmed this will be his last World Cup as his career comes towards its end. Messi has suffered heartbreak in the tournament previously, losing 1-0 to Germany in the final in 2014.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? Messi will be hoping to return to action as soon as possible after missing his teams last two games, which both ended in draws. Featuring this weekend would not only be a welcome boost to himself, but his teammates, who have seen goals dry up slightly in his absence.