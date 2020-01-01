Messi selected in Argentina's World Cup qualifier squad

The Albiceleste are set to play two matches next month in qualifying for Qatar 2022

Lionel Messi headlines 's preliminary 30-man squad for next month's CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers against and .

World Cup qualifying for the 2022 showpiece in was due to begin in March, but the coronavirus pandemic forced a delay until October.

Now, Lionel Scaloni's Argentina – who have not played since November – will kick-off their campaign against Ecuador in Buenos Aires on October 8 before travelling to Bolivia five days later.

Argentina and captain Messi is joined in the preliminary squad by star Paulo Dybala and forward Lautaro Martinez.

#SelecciónMayor Lista preliminar de futbolistas convocados del exterior para los próximos encuentros de Eliminatorias ante Ecuador y Bolivia pic.twitter.com/flUoqCzliq — Selección Argentina (@Argentina) September 18, 2020

Uncapped duo Facundo Medina and Nehuen Perez have also been included, while former goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez could make his debut after completing a move to .

Messi's international future has been topic of interest since he retired from the national team after the 2016 Copa America final loss to , before reversing his decision soon after.

Goal has learned Messi is convinced that the 2021 Copa America can bring his wait for major honours with Argentina to a close , with the Barcelona superstar is excited by another shot at international glory.

Despite boasting the most distinguished of CVs at club level – one that includes 10 titles and four crowns – senior silverware with his country has eluded a six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

A gold medal was secured at the 2008 Olympics, to go with an U20 World Cup win in 2005, but that is as good as it has got for Messi when turning out for the Albiceleste.

Messi believes in the work being carried out by Lionel Scaloni and the Albiceleste coaching team and feels absolute trust can be shown in those calling the shots.

Scaloni has been at the helm since a disappointing showing under Jorge Sampaoli at the 2018 World Cup delivered a last-16 defeat at the hands of eventual winners .

Argentina squad: Agustin Marchesin ( ), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Juan Musso ( ); Marcos Acuna ( ), Leonardo Balerdi ( ), Juan Foyth ( ), Walter Kannemann (Gremio), Facundo Medina (Lens), Nicolas Otamendi ( ), Nehuen Perez ( ), German Pezzella ( ), Renzo Saravia (Internacional), Nicolas Tagliafico ( ); Joaquin Correa ( ), Rodrigo De Paul (Udinese), Nicolas Dominguez ( ), Alejandro Gomez ( ), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Alexis Mac Allister ( and Hove Albion), Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla), Exequiel Palacios ( ), Leandro Paredes ( ), Guido Rodriguez ( ); Lucas Alario (Bayer Leverkusen), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Lautaro Martinez (Inter), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Cristian Pavon ( ), Giovanni Simeone ( ).