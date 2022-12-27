'It wasn't Messi winding anyone up!' - PSG boss Galtier blames Martinez for Mbappe World Cup taunts

Christophe Galtier rejected claims of a feud between Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, claiming there are no issues between the Paris Saint-Germain duo.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe was mocked in Argentina's World Cup celebrations, mostly by Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. The shot stopper taunted the French striker from the dressing room after the final. Two days later, he poked fun at Mbappe during Argentina's trophy parade while the attacker's PSG team-mate stood next to him.

Mbappe is yet to comment on Messi, leading to some speculation that there might be issues between the two.

WHAT THEY SAID: Galtier pinned the blame on Martinez, though, saying his two star players get along fine: "I would focus on the relationship between them. It wasn't Leo Messi winding anybody else up. What I saw after the final, what I have experienced, is there is no reason to mix these things up because the goalkeeper's behaviour is down to him."

He added: "What matters to me is the relationship between the players. Kylian Mbappe had a very good attitude, despite losing. Of course he was very disappointed, but he did that in a classy way. He congratulated Leo Messi and that is a very good thing for the club and for the team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe has been at the heart of controversy this season, with reports suggesting that he wants out of the club. He seemed to throw the team into limbo before the World Cup, claiming that the board had betrayed him in October. PSG have always insisted that they will not sell their star winger.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI AND MBAPPE? The duo will be vital as PSG push for a Champions League trophy and Ligue 1 title over the coming months. How they get on, though, remains to be seen.