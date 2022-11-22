No-one saw that coming! Messi and Argentina 36-game unbeaten streak ended by Saudi Arabia in World Cup opener
- Argentina fall to shock defeat
- Messi penalty had given South American's the lead
- First defeat in over three years
WHAT HAPPENED? Argentina and Lionel Messi lost their first game of a World Cup for the first time since 1990 as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Saudi Arabia. The two goals in a five-minute spell also saw La Albiceleste's 36-game uneaten run ended, which had dated back to 2019 when they lost to Brazil in the Copa America.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The result has come as a complete shock to everyone in world football. Not only was Argentina's 36-game unbeaten streak brought to a screeching halt, but several unwanted records were equalled as well. It was the first time since 1958 against Germany that Argentina have lost a World Cup match after scoring the first goal, and also the first time since 1930 they have lost a World Cup match when leading at half-time.
IN THREE PHOTO'S:
DID YOU KNOW? It is also the first time Argentina have lost a game in which Messi has scored since 2009 against Spain.
WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? Lionel Scaloni's men face Mexico on November 26, where they'll most likely need a win for any chance of making it out of Group C.
