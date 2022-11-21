Mendy quizzed on Chelsea future amid Kepa competition & contract debate

Edouard Mendy has suggested that a decision on his future plans at Chelsea will be made once the 2022 World Cup comes to a close.

Keeper lost his place for Blues

Won it back before World Cup

No fresh terms agreed as yet

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues’ shot-stopper returned to favour at Stamford Bridge immediately prior to linking up with Senegal for a major international tournament in Qatar. He had lost his starting berth to Kepa Arrizabalaga before that, while there have been reports of the 30-year-old snubbing the offer of a new contract in west London.

WHAT THEY SAID: Mendy has told wettbasis.com when quizzed on his future: “I'm in Qatar first and foremost to represent my country and to put everything on the line so that we play a successful tournament. What will happen afterwards with the Blues, we will see. The season is still very long. Recently I got a few games again. One thing is for sure: I will continue to give my all with the hope of getting more playing time again.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mendy – who has been with Chelsea since 2020 and taken in 104 appearances for the club – is under contract with Premier League heavyweights until 2025.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions Senegal are due to open their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on Monday, while Chelsea will not be back in action until facing Bournemouth on December 27.