'Mbappe will prove he's the best' - France midfielder Tchouameni backs striker to show he's above even Messi in World Cup final

Aurelien Tchouameni has backed France team-mate Kylian Mbappe to prove that he is the best player on the planet in the World Cup final on Sunday.

France face Argentina in World Cup final

Mbappe to come up against Messi

Backed to outshine Argentine

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe will come up against seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi when France take on Argentina to decide who will take home the trophy and Tchouameni believes his co-star will make the difference.

WHAT THEY SAID: "For me, Kylian is the best... and he will prove it on Sunday," he said to TyC Sports, adding: "We're all going to work together to achieve it. We're going to make a plan, recover well and work to win this game because Messi will be there, but he also has 10 other players by his side."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: France head into Sunday's match looking to defend their crown as world champions, having won the title in 2018. Argentina, meanwhile, hope to give Messi a proper send-off by securing the trophy in what will be his final game for the national team.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? Didier Deschamps' men will be going through intense preparations to give them the best chance of getting the win in Sunday's final.