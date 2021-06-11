'Is this the best place for me?' - Mbappe openly questions PSG future

The French striker has revealed he is undecided about playing in Ligue 1 next season

Kylian Mbappe has openly questioned whether Paris Saint-Germain is the right place for him, adding fuel to transfer speculation that should intensify even further after Euro 2020.

The forward said he feels good at his current home, but has wondered aloud whether another location could prove even more joyous.

PSG failed to win Ligue 1 this past season and were blown away by Manchester City in the Champions League semi-final. Mbappe has been strongly linked to Real Madrid in the past but would be the subject of interest from most of Europe's top clubs should he push for a transfer.

What has been said?

“I don't necessarily need to go fast. I have to make the right decision, which is difficult, and give myself every chance to make up my mind," Mbappe told France Football when asked about his immediate future. "I am in a place where I like myself, where I feel good. But is this the best place for me? I don't have the answer yet.

"I know that a project with or without me is not quite the same for the club.

"But PSG understand my feelings. Probably also because they knows that I will not sneak.

"Being a great player also proves itself outside the field where you have to know how to do things cleanly and with class."

Bigger picture

Mbappe has selected an unusual time to make a dramatic admission about his future as France are about to begin their Euro 2020 campaign.

However, it is not entirely surprising that he feels this way, as he has long been rumoured to eventually consider a move away from his home nation.

